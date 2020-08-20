FBR warns its employees doing private legal practice

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to take action against those employees who are doing private legal practice for providing consultancy to taxpayers.

The FBR announced on Wednesday that it has come to the notice that some of its employees are engaged in private legal practice which is a violation of Civil Servants Act. FBR is trying to find out about all such employees to initiate disciplinary action against them as per rules.

FBR has appealed to the people to cooperate with FBR and report about such employees who are doing private legal practice. The people can report about such employees on phone number 0519201408 or email address "member [email protected] The names of the people indicating this malpractice will be kept secret.