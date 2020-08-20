Strong institutions ensure progress: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the government believes in strengthening all institutions, including the parliament, adding strong institutions will lead to progress and development. The governor said this during his meeting with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan here on Wednesday.

Ch Sarwar said the opposition should support legislation that is in the interest of the country. Talking to the NA speaker, the governor said the government believes in strengthening all institutions including the parliament. He said strong institutions will lead to progress and development in Pakistan. Pakistan’s global image is improving and the opposition should support legislation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is taking difficult decisions. Programmes like Ehsas are directly aimed at uplifting the poor and deserving, said Sarwar. He said Pakistan is moving forward on the road of development.

The governor said the government has successfully completed two years and ‘we will complete our term’. He said no one can point fingers at honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

People who are trying to spread unrest in the country will only fail miserably. The PTI government will not compromise on supremacy of law and order.