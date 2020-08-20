Why Israel doesn’t want the UAE acquiring F-35s

DUBAI: Despite its recent formalization of ties with the United Arab Emirates, Israel still opposes any U.S. sale of fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II jet fighters to Abu Dhabi.

“To begin with, the prime minister opposed selling the F-35 and advanced weaponry to any countries in the Middle East, including Arab states that make peace with Israel,” read a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on August 18.

Israel is the only country in the Middle East to field this advanced aircraft. With Turkey’s suspension from the F-35 program for buying Russian S-400 missiles, it could well remain so for the foreseeable future. Israeli opposition to Emirati F-35s doesn’t mean that the Jewish state opposes all U.S. arms sales to Abu Dhabi.

David Friedman, the incumbent US Ambassador to Israel, has already suggested that friendly relations between Israel and the UAE “obviously alters the threat assessment and could work out to the Emiratis benefit” regarding future arms sales. Israel might well sell the UAE drones in the near future. Israeli-built drones have already been exported to various countries including Azerbaijan, India, and Turkey.