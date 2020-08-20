Woman gives birth to quadruplets

BUREWALA: A woman Wednesday gave birth to quadruplets in tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ).The wife of Engineer Muhammad Arsalan of Chak 164/9L was brought to the gynecology ward of THQ hospital, where she gave birth to quadruplets, including a boy and three girls.Talking to reporters, Muhammad Arsalan said he is very happy with the blessings of Allah Almighty.Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Imran Bhatti said the mother and babies are well and best available medical facilities are being provided to them.