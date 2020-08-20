close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2020

Robbers kill man, daughter

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: Robbers shot dead an elderly man and his 14-year-old daughter in a dacoity bid in Tanwari Town on Wednesday. M Yaseen and Areeba and other family members were returning from a marriage function and three bandits intercepted them and shot Yaseen and Areeba dead when they put up resistance.

