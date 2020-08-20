Robbers kill man, daughter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Robbers shot dead an elderly man and his 14-year-old daughter in a dacoity bid in Tanwari Town on Wednesday. M Yaseen and Areeba and other family members were returning from a marriage function and three bandits intercepted them and shot Yaseen and Areeba dead when they put up resistance.