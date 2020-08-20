close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2020

MWM to hold protest rallies

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Central Secretary General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari said Wednesday they would hold nationwide protests against the policies of Israel and some Muslim countries. After the Friday prayers on August 21, protest rallies will be held in different cities of the country to expose Israel's nefarious intentions, he said in a statement.

Latest News

More From Pakistan