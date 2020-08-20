close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 20, 2020

Roche, Regeneron partner on virus antibody cocktail

World

AFP
August 20, 2020

GENEVA: Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche joined forces Wednesday with Regeneron to scale up supply of the US firm´s REGN-COV2 medicine — potentially both a prevention and treatment for COVID-19 infection. The two companies are teaming up to develop, manufacture and distribute the investigational combination of two antiviral antibodies. The product “could provide a much-needed treatment option for people already experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and also has the potential to prevent infection in people exposed to the virus”, Roche said.

Latest News

More From World