Roche, Regeneron partner on virus antibody cocktail

GENEVA: Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche joined forces Wednesday with Regeneron to scale up supply of the US firm´s REGN-COV2 medicine — potentially both a prevention and treatment for COVID-19 infection. The two companies are teaming up to develop, manufacture and distribute the investigational combination of two antiviral antibodies. The product “could provide a much-needed treatment option for people already experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and also has the potential to prevent infection in people exposed to the virus”, Roche said.