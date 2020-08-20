close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 20, 2020

Sudan fires foreign ministry spokesman following Israel remarks

World

 
August 20, 2020

CAIRO: Sudan has fired its foreign ministry spokesman following remarks he made concerning “contacts” between Khartoum and Israel, the state news agency SUNA reported on Wednesday. Spokesman Haydar Sadig made the comments to regional media and confirmed them to media on Tuesday, describing the United Arab Emirates’ decision to normalise relations with Israel as “a brave and bold step”. Sudan’s foreign ministry said it was “astonished” by his remarks and stressed that the government had not discussed the possibility of diplomatic relations.

Latest News

More From World