Death toll three after Kabul rocket attack

KABUL: A rocket attack that struck Kabul this week as the city marked Afghanistan´s independence day killed at least three people, including two members of President Ashraf Ghani´s honour guard, officials said Wednesday.

Interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said three people, including two government employees, had been killed in the strike. He did not specify who the employees were, but two palace officials told AFP on condition of anonymity they were members of Ghani´s honour guard.