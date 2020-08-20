close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 20, 2020

Death toll three after Kabul rocket attack

World

AFP
August 20, 2020

KABUL: A rocket attack that struck Kabul this week as the city marked Afghanistan´s independence day killed at least three people, including two members of President Ashraf Ghani´s honour guard, officials said Wednesday.

Interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said three people, including two government employees, had been killed in the strike. He did not specify who the employees were, but two palace officials told AFP on condition of anonymity they were members of Ghani´s honour guard.

Latest News

More From World