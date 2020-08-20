Study finds cancer-boosting culprit that multiplies with age

TOKYO: As our bodies convert food into energy, they produce debris that accumulates as we age. Research shows that one of these metabolic throwaways plays a potentially deadly role in development of cancer. The finding adds to a body of knowledge about the ways in which ageing process accelerates our chances of developing deadly cancers, but also offers potential avenues for blocking metastasising tumours. The study grew from work on metastasis, the process by which cancer cells detach from an initial tumour and former new tumours elsewhere in the body. Study of metastasising cells revealed something intriguing — a high level of something called methylmalonic acid, a metabolic byproduct that accumulates as we get older.