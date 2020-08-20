Should teachers return to schools?

While the government and private schooling institutions are in a tug-of-war over opening the campuses, there is a certain rather crucial party involved which people have failed to consider -- teachers.

We’ve taken it for granted that if schools do open, teachers will not hesitate to continue teaching in the conventional classroom setting. But the truth is that it is already hard to go to work at a place where one knows one is going to catch COVID-19, but to do so in a country which is visibly struggling to flatten the curve only add to the apprehension.

Teachers are being put in the inconceivable position of having to choose between the health of their families and their livelihoods, and it is an ambivalent position indeed. Schools and hospitals are hubs for disease transfer. By stepping into these environments, not only will teachers be putting themselves at risk but also the members of their respective households ie parents, spouse(s), kids etc.

Given that online courses are not a trend in Pakistan, our schools have little experience in how to conduct such classes and attempting to do so overnight while employing the same teaching skills used within the four walls of a classroom is a fundamentally flawed methodology. By its very nature, an online class is very much different from the typical classroom setting. While teachers need to be commended for making an effort in trying to educate the youth of our nation even during this time of crisis, continuing with this procedure till the end of December or so will only result in classes being more of a time waste – or even a formality – rather than the learning experience they are intended to be. Children belong to school; this period of quarantine has been incredibly hard for students academically, emotionally and socially. Returning back to our usual routine is a step towards normalizing things for students.

While there is much talk about strict application of SOPs in a country like Pakistan, which has piled promises on top of promises and failed to live up to the majority of them, can one truly blames teachers for not being able to trust that the system will take care of them —- or their students. Teachers, too, have families. Can one, as a society, ask them to answer the call of their civic duty —- their duty of refining children to be the leaders of tomorrow, and that too, in times as uncertain as these? Can one hold them accountable for prioritizing their own children over others?

Education is an essential business and we all have an individual and collective responsibility to society. Teachers have chosen the admirable profession and it is their responsibility to be there for students when they need them. Being present remotely will unfortunately just not suffice. An underlying implication of being an educationalist is caring for students: teaching them with passion and love. Needless to say, even small discrepancies in this debate could lead to disastrous disparities in distinguishing the right from wrong. There is a gross overestimation of the benefits of returning to in-classroom learning in our particular society. We are neither equipped nor advanced enough to effectively make use of technology to educate, yes, but we are even less so in dealing with a pandemic.