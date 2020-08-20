UN crisis looms as US readies for Iran sanctions

UNITED NATIONS: After a resounding defeat in the UN Security Council, the United States is poised to call for the United Nations to reimpose sanctions on Iran under a rarely used diplomatic maneuver — a move that is likely to further isolate the Trump administration and may set off a credibility crisis for the United Nations.

The sanctions had been eased under the 2015 nuclear deal that President Donald Trump withdrew from two years ago. But last week the UN lost its long-shot bid to indefinitely extend an international arms embargo on Iran and has now moved to a new diplomatic line of attack.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the move would come “soon,” but he would not discuss timing. He was expected to travel to New York on Thursday to notify the Security Council president that the UN was invoking the “snapback” mechanism in the council’s resolution that endorsed the nuclear deal.

“I don’t have any announcements on timing about what we’re going to do, but the president’s made clear we’re going to do it soon and we will,” Pompeo told reporters, brushing aside concerns that other nations may not recognize the American move.

“This will be a fully valid enforceable Security Council resolution and we have every expectation that it will be enforced just like every other Security Council resolution that is in place,” he said. ”We will be in full compliance with that and we have every expectation that every country in the world will live up to its obligations.”

Snapback allows participants to demand the restoration of all UN sanctions in a complicated procedure that cannot be blocked by a veto.

Pompeo and Trump have made no secret of their intention to invoke snapback, especially since their attempt to extend the arms embargo suffered an embarrassing defeat last Friday. The UN won just one other “yes” vote, with China and Russia opposed and the 11 other members abstaining.

Just like the arms embargo extension, the administration’s snapback plan is bitterly opposed by China and Russia as well as the other Security Council members, including UN allies Britain and France, and could set the stage for a battle over the legitimacy of the UN’s most powerful body.

Alone among the council’s 15 members, the UN argues that as an original participant in the nuclear deal it retains the right to demand restoration of sanctions.