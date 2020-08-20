Pakistan exports 125,000 tons mangoes worth $72 million

KARACHI: Pakistan has achieved higher mango exports during the current season, as it exported 125,000 tons of the fruit, worth $72 million, despite numerous issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keeping stiff challenges of the global pandemic, the mango exports target was set at 80,000 tons; however, the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) effectively managed to increase the export target by 45,000 tons after adopting aggressive strategy coupled with timely decisions taken by the federal government.

It is anticipated that within the next one to one-and-a-half months an additional mango export of 25,000 tons would also be achieved.

Waheed Ahmed, patron-in-chief of PFVA, said that the current mango season was one of the most difficult seasons in the history of exports.

However, the association (PFVA) translated the stiff challenges of the coronavirus pandemic into a unique opportunity by adopting appropriate and realistic strategies, including switching export of mangoes to sea and land routes after the airlines had shut down their flight operations.

Prior to the commencement of the current mango season, the entire world was engulfed with the global pandemic of coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns as a precautionary measure led to closure of super stores and markets, while the demand for foods reduced drastically due to the flights suspension, creating logistic issues. On the one hand, there were serious logistic issues, while on the other, people who remained confined to their homes due to the global lockdowns were badly in need of food items, particularly high nutrition food, which led to export of additional mangoes, Waheed said.

Taking timely advantage of this unique opportunity, President Arif Alvi convened a special meeting at the President House and decided to launch an aggressive promotion of Pakistani mangoes through Pakistani missions abroad by sending “gift of mangoes” to all heads of states with a view to improve diplomatic ties with these states.

In the light of this decision, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) conducted mango promotion-related activities in 24 cities of the world through Pakistani missions abroad, while 30 heads of states of various countries were sent “gift of Pakistani mangoes” on an official level.

This well-thought strategy played a vital role in the promotion of Pakistani mangoes globally.

The consumers of the recipient countries of Pakistani mangoes played a leading role in highlighting the qualities of Pakistani mangoes.

Afghanistan emerged as the top country in import of Pakistani mangoes during the current season, while the UAE, Iran and Oman proved to be big international markets for Pakistani mangoes.

Afghanistan had a share of 46,276 tons, UAE, Iran and Oman have 33,000 tons, 17,956 tons and 11,459 tons, respectively.