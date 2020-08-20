Heimtextil to be held in January

KARACHI: Heimtextil is the biggest international trade fair for home and contract textiles, and will next be held in Frankfurt from January 12 to January 15, 2021, a statement said on Wednesday.

The first trade fair of the year for its sector, it is a climate and trend barometer for the new business year.

A total of 231 exhibitors participated from Pakistan in Heimtextil 2020, in which some exhibitors participated through Pakistan Pavilion and the rest had participated directly. It was the largest participation in any exhibition from Pakistan, it added.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate with Pakistan Pavilion in Heimtextil Frankfurt 2021. The fair will help understand the European market and how best to increase buyers to Pakistan, it said.

There were more than 2,952 exhibitors and 63,000 buyers and trade visitors from across the world in 2020. In addition to highly promising newcomers, many well-known major exhibitors will also be returning in 2021, it added.