Gold prices fall Rs2,300/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs2,300/tola on Wednesday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market decreased to Rs120,000/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price also decreased Rs1,972 to Rs102,881.

In the international market, gold rates dropped $20/ounce to $1,985/ounce.

Local jewellers claimed that gold price in the local market remained Rs4,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.

Silver prices also dropped Rs50/tola to Rs1,480/tola, while 10 grams price decreased Rs42.86 to Rs1,268.86.