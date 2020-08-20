PIMS OPD functional from today

Islamabad: The Out-Patient Department of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will resume provision of medical services to patients with effect from today (Thursday).

The OPD clinics, which had to be closed in view of the spread of Covid-19, will remain open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and patients will be examined by appointment only. For appointments with doctors in Children’s Hospital, patients may dial 051-907117-18; those requiring medical care at the MCH Centre, may dial 051-907119-20. Social distancing protocols will have to be adhered to in order to stay safe.