IIU to set up Kashmir Desk

Islamabad : The International Islamic University will establish the Kashmir Desk at the women's campus, announced Rector Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai.
He was addressing a ceremony organized in connection with Independence Day celebrations.
On the occasion, a cake was cut and a sapling was planted by Dr Masoom as part of a tree plantation campaign.
According to him, the Kashmir Desk will provide information and literature about Kashmir’s history, importance and culture. The desk will also be a source of condemning atrocities being continued by Indian forces. The rector urged the international community to play a role for the rights of Kashmiris and people of Palestine.