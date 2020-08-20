No death due to COVID-19, 17 new cases

Rawalpindi : No death has been reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours while 17 new cases have been confirmed positive for the disease however the number of recoveries has been going up in the region.

In last 24 hours, as many as 182 patients have recovered from coronavirus illness from Islamabad Capital Territory taking total number of recoveries in the federal capital to 13,612. In last three days, a total of 34 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from Islamabad while 480 have recovered leaving only 1,625 active cases of the disease on the federal capital’s dashboard.

In Rawalpindi district, majority of patients have already recovered and nearly one per cent of the total patients so far tested positive from the district are active cases of the disease. On Wednesday, a total of 60 active cases of COVID-19 were there in Rawalpindi district from where a total of 5958 patients have so far confirmed positive.

The case fatality rate of COVID-19, however, in ICT is much lower as compared to Rawalpindi district. At present, the CFR in ICT is 1.135 per cent while for Rawalpindi district, it is 4.682 per cent. The recovery rate in the district is 94.31 per cent till Wednesday while in the federal capital, it is 88.32 per cent.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday has revealed that a total of 21,370 patients have so far been tested positive from twin cities of which 19,231 have recovered and there are a total of 1,685 active cases of COVID-19. The virus has so far claimed a total of 454 lives in the region.

The virus did not claim any life in Rawalpindi district in last five days however a total of 279 patients have so far died of the disease in the district from where as many as six new patients were tested positive in last 24 hours taking tally to 5958. To date, a total of 5619 patients have been discharged after treatment in Rawalpindi.

At present, nine confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility in the district while some 51 confirmed patients of the disease are in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.