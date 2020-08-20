close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2020

Muharram sanitation plan

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2020

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Wednesday issued its Muharram-ul-Haram sanitation plan. Officials said the plan would be executed during the month of Muharram with special focus during first 10 days of the month. In this regard, special arrangements will be made and more than 600 sanitary workers have been deployed to ensure cleanliness.

