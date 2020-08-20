Muharram sanitation plan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Wednesday issued its Muharram-ul-Haram sanitation plan. Officials said the plan would be executed during the month of Muharram with special focus during first 10 days of the month. In this regard, special arrangements will be made and more than 600 sanitary workers have been deployed to ensure cleanliness.