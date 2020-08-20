Security steps reviewed

LAHORE:CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed visited the routes of Ashura procession in Model Town and reviewed security steps here on Wednesday.

He reviewed security arrangements for 6-km routes of the procession including 145-A Model Town and Jamiat-ul-Muntazar and also met the organisers of the Model Town procession and gatherings. Model Town SP briefed the CCPO on the routes of the procession and security arrangements. The organisers said Model Town procession would be attended by 4,000 to 5,000 visitors in view of Corona epidemic. The CCPO directed the SP to check the data of tenants and hostels in the area, conduct search operations in adjoining areas, parks and markets on daily basis. Corona SOPs should be fully observed in processions and gatherings. Do not let anyone participate without masks and hand sanitizing. Pillion riding on procession routes will be prohibited, the CCPO said.