Peace campaign appreciated

LAHORE:The three-month peace campaign launched by the Ministry for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs in collaboration with an NGO working for peace and youth affairs during the pandemic has proved very effective and yielded positive results. This was stated by Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine.

The NGO’s executive director, Shahid Rehmat, shared that peace messages of faith leaders from different sects and other notables were recorded and aired on TV channels, radio channels, cable television networks, etc. In these messages, he said, the stress was on facing the challenges together and avoiding baseless allegations against each other. PTI MPA Mahendar Pal Singh is of the view that the campaign had ignited a spirit in people and now they stood united in these testing times.