Rescuers services lauded

LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Service DG paid tribute to rescuers and all humanitarian workers on the eve of World Humanitarian Day on Wednesday.

He said these humanitarian workers were the real heroes of any society as they sacrifice their time, efforts and even risk their lives to provide support to the people affected by any accidents, emergencies, and disasters in any country.

He said all human beings deserve respect, dignity, and right to timely emergency care without any discrimination in case of any emergency or disaster. He expressed these views in a meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here and appreciated the efforts of every officer and rescuer working in the Punjab Emergency Service and said Rescue 1122 had provided life-saving assistance to over 8.4 million helpless victims of accidents, emergencies, and disasters without discrimination.