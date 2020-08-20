‘Improve beauty of Greater Iqbal Park’

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi has instructed the officers concerned to take steps to improve the sanitation arrangements and beauty of the Greater Iqbal Park.

The PHA DG said this while visiting the Greater Iqbal Park here Wednesday. He was accompanied by Director Headquarters Mudassar Ijaz, Project Director Farhat Abbas and other officers. He instructed the officers to improve the sanitation arrangements and briefed the museum management about the National History Museum in the park and the historical objects kept there. He directed the officers concerned to take steps for the improvement of the food court, buggy track, parking, cleaning, fountain and planters while strict action would be taken against the officials who failed to take care of plants in the Miyawaki Forest.

He reviewed the security and facilities provided to the people in the park and visited the site of Miyawaki Forest in the park. "Our first responsibility is to provide the best possible clean environment for the people," he said. Ensure the provision of quality food at the food points and stalls in the park. He said that PHA was taking all possible steps for a clean and green Lahore. More lights and amenities will be added to enhance the beauty of the park, he said and directed the officers concerned that instead of sitting in the office they should go to the field to solve problems.