Woman tortured to death by husband

LAHORE:A 27-year-old woman was tortured to death allegedly by her husband in Sanda here on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Beenish Yousaf. She was living with her husband in Bismillah Chowk, Dhoop Sarhi. The couple would quarrel on minor issues. On the day of the incident, the man subjected his wife to severe torture. She received serious injuries and died of wounds.

PHP: A meeting of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) and traffic police was held at Central Police Office on Wednesday. PHP Additional IGP and Traffic Additional IG chaired the meeting. PHP and traffic police have started traffic management pilot project on 14 roads under one district-one road project in Sargodha and DG Khan where they are working together and better results have been seen along with 40 per cent reduction in traffic accidents. It was decided that 18 more new roads will be included in one district-one road project and the project would be extended to all Punjab in phases.

700 arrested in July: Lahore police registered 695 cases and arrested 700 persons for carrying and brandishing illegal weapons during the month of July. Around 161 persons were arrested by City Division, 129 by Cantt Division, 63 Civil Lines Division, 175 by Sadar Division, 65 by Iqbal Town Division and 107 persons were arrested by Model Town Division.

accidents: Eight persons were killed and 872 injured in different accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 762 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

CTO: CTO Lahore Captain (r) Syed Hammad Abid visited the Facilitation Centre, Bahria Town and inspected the facilities, security, and safety arrangements at the Driving Licencing Centre. He inquired about the facilities from the citizens coming for a driving licence.

Appreciating the sanitation measures during the visit, CTO said that facilities should be provided to women and senior citizens on priority basis. A new driving testing centre will soon be set up in Bahria Town. There are 18 licencing centres and three driving testing centres operational across the city, he added.