MWM announces protest against US, Israel tomorrow

LAHORE:Majlis Wahdat Muslemin (MWM) has announced countrywide demonstrations against the US and Israel on Friday (tomorrow) to condemn US-Israel conspiracies to divide the Arab world.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, MWM Punjab general secretary Abdul Khaliq and other leaders warned that those Muslim countries acknowledging Israel for the sake of material gains were actually jeopardising the Muslim unity and the lives of oppressed Palestinians.

They said MWM secretary general Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri has appealed to the nation to whole heartedly participate in “Down with Israel and US” rallies and demonstrations to express their love for the first Qibla of Islam and solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian brothers. The MWM leaders demanded the government provide foolproof security to mourners during Muharram and warned that district administrations would never be allowed to obstruct the mourning processions in the name of security measures. They alleged that some district administrations had banned the entry of some Zakerin during Muharram. They demanded that all such elements should be monitored during Muharram to maintain harmony and peace.