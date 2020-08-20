NAB arrests housing scheme owner for fraud

LAHORE:The National Accountability Bureau Lahore Wednesday arrested owner of a housing scheme on charges of selling illegally 4,000 kanals of land while he had only possession of only 62 Kanlas.

The NAB Lahore took prompt action after a large number of affectees of the scheme moved complaints in NAB and staged a protest outside the NAB office. The NAB has arrested Riaz Ahmad Chohan who is allegedly involved in illegally collecting billions from innocent people by selling around 4,000 Kanal land in a non-transparent way. The administration of the housing scheme launched a project in 2012 on Ferozepur Road, Lahore, whereas, the owners started selling plot files through developer. Importantly, the accused had got approval of 62 Kanal land only from TMA, Lahore, but allegedly sold out around 4,000 Kanal land illegally. In this way, accused Riaz Ahmed Chohan grabbed around Rs2.5 billion by selling more than 4,000 bogus files.

NAB Lahore has, so far, received approximately 200 complaints against the accused and his housing scheme. After listening to the complainants, the competent authority issued directives for arrest of illegal the society owners. The accused will be produced before an accountability court today for his physical remand. The NAB Lahore DG in a message to affectees stated that a zero-tolerance approach is being adopted to recover looted money from culprits while all actions would be pursued purely on merit.

adjourned: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned a case against alleged fraudsters accused of robbing people. Main accused Tayyba Gul and Farooq Nol didn’t appear before the court due to Covid-19 situation.