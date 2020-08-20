Court withdraws stay order against making 132-KV transmission line functional

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Friday withdrew a stay order against making functional 132-KV transmission line laid by Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) near Jallo Park for Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT).

The chief justice had previously stayed felling trees on Canal Road by the Lesco and the laying of the transmission line. However later on Lesco was allowed to lay the line but barred from making it operational. As the hearing commenced on Wednesday, the petitioner’s counsel Rafay Alam was not present in the court. The chief justice expressed annoyance and remarked that he had not appeared in the court despite repeated calls. The Lesco’s counsel pointed out that the project report submitted by the petitioner was a secret document which was leaked to her. He pointed out that the project had been completed and the only work left was to make the transmission line functional.

Civil society member Imrana Tiwana and others had challenged the felling of trees along the greenbelt of the canal near the Jallo Park area by the Lesco with the permission of the Forest Department.

Petitioners’ counsel stated that the Lesco was undertaking construction of 132-KV Ghazi Road (Fatehgarh High Voltage Transmission Line) while poles had already been installed and some portion of the line had been threaded with an outstanding stretch of approximately 2-3km along the canal. The counsel argued that the felling of the trees was in violation of Canal Heritage Park Act 2013 and also violated fundamental rights of the citizens. He pointed out that requisite permission had not been obtained from Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) before holding an auction for the removal of the trees.