Strong institutions ensure progress: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the government believes in strengthening all institutions, including the parliament, adding strong institutions will lead to progress and development. The governor said this during his meeting with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan here on Wednesday. Ch Sarwar said the opposition should support legislation that is in the interest of the country.

Pakistan’s global image is improving and the opposition should support legislation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is taking difficult decisions. Programmes like Ehsas are directly aimed at uplifting the poor and deserving, said Sarwar. He said Pakistan is moving forward on the road of development.

The governor said the government has successfully completed two years and ‘we will complete our term’. He said no one can point fingers at honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan. People who are trying to spread unrest in the country will only fail miserably. The PTI government will not compromise on supremacy of law and order. For the first time in history, Pakistan is improving on many fronts including the economy. Our government is taking practical steps to provide relief to the weak sections of society. Our policies are successfully yielding results in overcoming various challenges that Pakistan is facing today. Pakistan is being recognised globally on diplomatic and economic fronts. Moody’s and Fitch have affirmed Pakistan’s rating as stable, the governor said.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said all members of the parliament have an equal chance to speak. He said all political parties should play a positive role in dealing with challenges that Pakistan is facing today.

It is our collective responsibility to counter enemies of Pakistan, the speaker said. Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader who can steer Pakistan out of crisis. He said the PTI government has saved Pakistan from bankruptcy with strategic economic policies. Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and Ehsas Programme are the testimony of our government’s public friendly policies. The PTI government has full support of the public.