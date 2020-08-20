Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan flays opponents propaganda against Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the opponents did not want to see Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister Punjab. The rivals don’t want to see Usman Buzdar as CM. The rumour of ouster of Usman Buzdar continued to run daily but Buzdar has been performing his obligations as CM for last two years he said this while talking to a private TV channel here Wednesday.

He stated that Prime Minister lauded the performance of Usman Buzdar during an interview a day before. He underlined we respect all institutions and federation does not interfere in the affairs of NAB. Usman Buzdar is neither an accused nor guilty in liquor case. He remarked that the CM Punjab would not be arrested. He had filed his reply a day before in his case. Referring to Shahbaz Sharif he said former chief minister attended the assembly session rare.