Conspiracy against govt will not succeed: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHOREChief Minister Usman Buzdar has said no conspiracy by the opponents will meet its success and remarked that the opponents want to halt the journey of progress by indulging in negative politics.

In a statement here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we are setting right the shortcomings and follies committed by the previous governments. By the grace of Allah Almighty our inner-self is transparent and clean, the CM added.

Usman Buzdar highlighted that no corruption scandal came to surface during the past two-year tenure of the PTI government which duly goes to its credit. Usman Buzdar emphasised that he neither committed any wrongdoing nor would allow anyone to do so. He pledged that the PTI government would continue to tread on its journey to render public service without caring for any criticism. The CM illustrated that those elements indulging in negative politics by levelling baseless allegations will have to face failure and disappointment. He said those elements raising hue and cry have no future and stressed ‘we would give a befitting reply to those doing organised propaganda against the PTI government by virtue of displaying good performance.’

condolences: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow on the death of senior journalist Azam Khalil. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

notice: Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the incident of murder of a 7-year-old girl in Sialkot. He directed to arrest the culprits within 48 hours along with the provision of justice to the bereaved family. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured of providing justice to them.

app adds: On the directions of the CM, the local government and community development department has launched Baldiaonline mobile application where various online services have been offered. In this regard, the CM has said that citizens can online contact 445 local governments for availing different services like a report about birth, death, marriage and divorce. Similarly, proposals and complaints can be lodged and more facilities would also be provided to bring ease in the lives of the citizens.