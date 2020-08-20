JI leader deplores living conditions in Karachi

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Wednesday said Karachi has been in the worst condition these days.

In a statement issued, he called for holding separate conventions for education and local bodies in the city. He alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) were doing nothing except hurling allegations against each other and were involved in loot and plunder. The city that generated highest revenue for the country had worst local bodies, he said.