PTI advises CM ‘not to spread hatred among Sindh’s residents’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Secretary-General and Member National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiani said on Wednesday Sindh was one and would remain one, requesting the chief minister not to spread hatred among the residents of the province.

He was addressing a press conference at the Insaf House, the party’s secretariat. Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, parliamentary leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI Karachi president Khurram Sher Zaman, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s coordinator Ahmad Khan Niazi and other parliamentarians accompanied him.

Kiani, who is also an MNA from Rawalpindi and on an organisational tour to the province, said that the situation in the province had not changed during the 12 years’ rule of the Pakistan Peoples Party. “The federal government wants to fix the problems of the Sindh province because its residents had been deprived of basic amenities for many years.”

Kiani said the PPP had won the general elections in Sindh by a very small margin of votes. “The Sindh government does not work, it is only playing the Sindh card that promotes hatred. The Sindh government should fix its own affairs.”

He said Prime Minister Khan’s steps had been appreciated all over the world. He said the federal government had a special focus on Karachi and that was why it helped the metropolis during the monsoon rains by sending the NDMA.

After the adoption of the 18th amendment, the local government system had to be decided by the provinces, he said. “The country’s tax revenue has increased in two years government of the PTI. The federal government has achieved great success and billions of rupees have been recovered in the gas department.”

Naqvi criticised the chief minister for his wording in the press conference and said that he was spreading hatred by talking about “a partition of Sindh”. “The PTI is the only party that eliminates hatred and enjoys support from all ethnicities, faith and classes,” he said.

He was of the view that the situation in Sindh was deteriorating day by day. “The MQM-London and the PPP both destroyed the institutions, and the remnants of the MQM-London are still there. When will the problems of Karachi be solved?” he asked.

‘A golden goose’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Tuesday said Karachi was only a golden goose for the leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party and that the Sindh government had no interest in solving the city’s long-standing problems.

Talking to the party’s office-bearers, MNA Amir Mehmood Kiani and Prime Minister's coordinator Ahmed Khan Niazi maintained that the PPP hadn't fulfilled any promise to the people of Sindh in its rule spanning over 12 years.

They said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party had won election from Karachi and therefore he had a special focus on the city’s development. Kiani and Niazi are meeting leaders of the party’s various wings during their visit to Sindh.

Kiani said the PTI workers had been working to strengthen the party for the upcoming local body elections. He asked the party workers to start preparations for the local government polls.

“We have to organise the PTI’s Karachi chapter so that they can serve the people in a better way by winning the local body elections.” He said the PTI would introduce an empowered local government system in Sindh. “The solution to the people's problems can only be found in a strong local government system.”

PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman and party’s Karachi spokesperson Jamal Siddiqui were among others who met the visiting party members. Later, Kiani and other party leaders attended the funeral of the victims of the Keenjhar Lake mishap and offered condolences to the relatives of the victims. On the occasion, Kiani demanded of the Sindh government and the local administration to take safety measures to prevent such accidents.