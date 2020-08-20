Karachi destroyed despite paying Rs300 billion in taxes, says mayor

Despite paying Rs300 billion in taxes, Karachi has been destroyed, with nobody bothering to resolve the problems that its residents face on a daily basis, said Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday.

“Karachi is a hen that lays golden eggs and everyone wants to slaughter it. The uplift work initiated during our era should be completed at any cost after our tenure ends,” Akhtar said while starting work related to the construction of a road and the revamp of sewerage lines in the Korangi ½ area.

In the census result, he said, Karachi's population was shown 15 million but it was two times the stated figure in reality. “The chief justice of Pakistan said Karachi's population is around 35 million. The people who are in power should take notice of the injustice being meted to Karachi as the resources are not being disbursed as per the city's real population.”

Akhtar asked how would the city’s issues be resolved when it was not getting resources as per its population. “We are trying our best to deliver despite having limited resources. The people are hit hard by inflation and civic issues such as water scarcity, collapsed sewerage system and a lack of transport have added to their miseries.”

The mayor was of the view that the people of Korangi loved the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and were stalwarts of the party. "Our rivals cannot even think to defeat us in Korangi as their vote is just for kite [the party’s symbol],” he Akhtar.

“We will resolve the issues of Korangi,” he said, adding that it was necessary to resolve the sewerage-related issues before constructing a new road in the Korangi ½ area.

“The KMC has initiated the work for fixing the sewerage-related issues on its own. The road construction and the revamping of sewerage lines will be completed within four months with a cost of Rs50 million. The carpeting work will be carried out from ‘7000 Raod’ to ‘12000 Road’ [names of two roads].”

The mayor said a collapsed sewerage system was the biggest issue of Korangi and the KMC had tried to resolve it despite limited resources. He said development works were being carried out at UC-level across the city.

Akhtar said the 62-acre Kidney Hill Park had been opened for public from Wednesday. He said he had focussed on the restoration of historical places, Empress Market, Karachi Zoo, Light House, during his tenure.

The mayor said encroachments had been removed from Korangi and other parts of Karachi and that the anti-encroachment operation would continue. District Municipal Corporation Vice Chairman Syed Ahmar Ali, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Work Committee's Chairman Hasan Naqvi, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, UC 35 Chairman S Moin and others were present on the occasion.