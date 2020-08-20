15 injured in oil tanker-bus collision

Fifteen people, including women and children, were injured during a collision between an oil tanker and a passenger bus in Mawach Goth on Wednesday.

Rescuers rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment where they identified as 30-year-old Rukhsana, five-year-old Marium, six-year-old Arshad, ,Raj Bibi, 35, Shaista, 35, Muhammad Khalil, 36, Shahid, 16, two-year-old Fatima, Farzana, 35, four-year-old Faiza, Abdul Razak, 35, Shafiullah, 14, Usman, 14, Maria, 7, and Waqas, 28, according to police.