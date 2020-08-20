15 injured in oil tanker-bus collision

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Fifteen people, including women and children, were injured during a collision between an oil tanker and a passenger bus in Mawach Goth on Wednesday.
Rescuers rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment where they identified as 30-year-old Rukhsana, five-year-old Marium, six-year-old Arshad, ,Raj Bibi, 35, Shaista, 35, Muhammad Khalil, 36, Shahid, 16, two-year-old Fatima, Farzana, 35, four-year-old Faiza, Abdul Razak, 35, Shafiullah, 14, Usman, 14, Maria, 7, and Waqas, 28, according to police.