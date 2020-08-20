close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2020

15 injured in oil tanker-bus collision

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2020

Fifteen people, including women and children, were injured during a collision between an oil tanker and a passenger bus in Mawach Goth on Wednesday.

Rescuers rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment where they identified as 30-year-old Rukhsana, five-year-old Marium, six-year-old Arshad, ,Raj Bibi, 35, Shaista, 35, Muhammad Khalil, 36, Shahid, 16, two-year-old Fatima, Farzana, 35, four-year-old Faiza, Abdul Razak, 35, Shafiullah, 14, Usman, 14, Maria, 7, and Waqas, 28, according to police.

Latest News

More From Karachi