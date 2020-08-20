Suspect associated with local, international militant outfits arrested

Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a terrorist associated with a banned militant organisation during a raid in Karachi’s District East.

CTD Target Killing Working Group incharge Ali Raza said Nisar Ali, alias Shahji, was arrested by a special team, which had conducted the raid on the basis of information provided by an intelligence agency. He said the team headed by him seized a hand grenade, a Kalashnikov, a repeater and ammunition. He said the suspect had been associated with local and international militant outfits for the past many years.

Raza said the suspect had admitted to brainwashing several people for terrorism, sending them out of the country for militancy training and providing them with financial support. He said the suspect had been trying to form a new group for terrorism in Karachi.