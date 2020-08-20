COVID-19 claims seven more lives in Sindh

Seven more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 317 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,342 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 8,561 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 317 people, or four per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 914,884 tests, which have resulted in 127,070 positive cases, which means that 14 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 continues to stand at 1.8 per cent. He said that 4,225 patients are currently under treatment: 3,847 in self-isolation at home, seven at isolation centres and 371 at hospitals, while 234 patients are in critical condition, of whom 37 are on life support.

He added that 252 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 120,493, which shows a 95 per cent recovery rate.

The CM said that out of the 317 fresh cases of Sindh, 182 (or 57 per cent) have been reported in Karachi: 94 new patients belong to District South, 51 to District East, 16 to District Central, 10 to District Korangi, seven to District Malir and four to District West.

Thatta has reported 29 new cases, Matiari 17, Badin and Hyderabad nine each, Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohammad Khan six each, Kambar and Umerkot three each, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur and Khairpur two each, and Sanghar, Naushehroferoze, Sujawal, Dadu and Ghotki one each, he added.