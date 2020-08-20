Three held for traffic cop’s murder

Three suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of a traffic policeman in Karachi’s Karimabad area on Wednesday.

Head constable Muhammad Ali was gunned down near the Karimabad Flyover. He was shot multiple times. Ali was posted to the Azizabad Traffic Section. The Azizabad police identified the arrested suspects as Tashkeer, Shahzaib and Waqas. The police said the murder weapon had been sized and that the policeman was killed for resisting a mugging bid. A case has been registered against the arrested men.