Centre plotting to take control of Karachi to exploit its revenue: PPP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said the federal government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been eying on the revenue generated in Karachi and that was why it was attempting to assume the control of the city.

The PPP Sindh president stated this on Wednesday as he was speaking at a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club against the reported intentions of the federal government to wrest control of Karachi from Sindh by dividing it.

The PPP organised the protest demonstration as part of its province-wide agitation drive against what it said ill-intentioned plan of the federal government to impose a federal rule in Karachi after assuming its administrative control.

A large number of leaders, activists and supporters of the PPP attended the protest demonstration. Khuhro said on the occasion that the massive rally outside the press club was a befitting response to people who had plans to divide Sindh and occupy Karachi.

He warned the prime minister that he should stop threatening Sindh and desist from talking about his intentions to occupy any portion of the province as otherwise people of Sindh would be compelled to march on Islamabad.

He said if conspiracies against Sindh were not stopped, its people would be compelled to launch the agitation movement similar to the protest campaigns they had earlier led against the Kalabagh Dam and for the restoration of democracy in the country.

The PPP leader was of the view that the federal government wanted to occupy Karachi in order to slash the share of Sindh in the National Finance Commission’s award.

He said nobody should plot against the integrity of Sindh as the province had always been and would remain a single entity and no one would ever become successful in their plans to divide the province.

Khuhro said the PTI’s federal government should refrain from blaming Sindh for its own failures of governance, especially the price-hike of essential commodities and services in the country.

He said that the present rulers in Islamabad had the desire to abolish the 18th Constitutional Amendment as people of Sindh would never let the federal government take any such tyrannical step against the interests of the people of smaller provinces.

Also speaking on the occasion, Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the Karachi chapter president of PPP, said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had once more demanded creation of a new province.

He said that people who talked about division of Sindh were responsible for instilling hatred among the people of the province. He said that they would continue to deny the very existence and politics of MQM till the time it withdrew its demand of dividing Sindh.

Ghani claimed that the PPP would emerge victorious from all over the province in the next local government elections. He said the people in the entire Pakistan had to suffer during the two years of the PTI’s rule in the country.

JUI-F slams move

The Jamiat Ulema-Islam-Fazl also condemned the committee’s formation specifically for Karachi and announced it would organise protests today (Thursday) across the province against the federal government’s move. It was decided in a meeting held at Jamia Madina in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Allama Rashid Soomro, the JUI-F’s provincial secretary-general, headed the meeting where he said the formation of the Karachi committee was an attack on provincial autonomy.

“Plans to separate Karachi from Sindh have been underway for a long time and the recent formation of the committee exclusively for Karachi is a part of these efforts,” he said. The JUI-F leader announced that the party would organise a protest outside the Karachi Press Club on Thursday (today), while similar protests will also be organised in other cities of the province.