‘Significant improvements’ for Zanardi, says hospital

ROME: Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi´s health has significantly improved since the Paralympic champion, who was seriously hurt in a road accident in June, returned to intensive care, doctors said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the San Raffaele hospital in Milan taking care of Zanardi said that the 53-year-old had shown "significant clinical improvements" since being re-hospitalised last month and is now being treated in semi-intensive care. Zanardi had left a Siena hospital in July to continue his recovery at a rehabilitation centre.