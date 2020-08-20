close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
AFP
August 20, 2020

‘Significant improvements’ for Zanardi, says hospital

Sports

ROME: Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi´s health has significantly improved since the Paralympic champion, who was seriously hurt in a road accident in June, returned to intensive care, doctors said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the San Raffaele hospital in Milan taking care of Zanardi said that the 53-year-old had shown "significant clinical improvements" since being re-hospitalised last month and is now being treated in semi-intensive care. Zanardi had left a Siena hospital in July to continue his recovery at a rehabilitation centre.

