Naveed Alam banned for 10 years

LAHORE: Olympian Naveed Alam has been banned for 10 years for forming a parallel association.

The ban has been imposed by the executive committee of the Punjab Hockey Association (PHA) at a recent meeting. It has been learnt that Secretary PHA Col (retd) Asif Khokhar accused Alam of involvement in anti-hockey activities.

He said he could appeal against the ban to PHF President Sajjad Khokhar.