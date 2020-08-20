Naveed Alam banned for 10 years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Olympian Naveed Alam has been banned for 10 years for forming a parallel association.
The ban has been imposed by the executive committee of the Punjab Hockey Association (PHA) at a recent meeting. It has been learnt that Secretary PHA Col (retd) Asif Khokhar accused Alam of involvement in anti-hockey activities.
He said he could appeal against the ban to PHF President Sajjad Khokhar.