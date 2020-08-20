Tariq holds South Asia Ju-Jitsu Regional Association meeting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Tariq Ali, who has been unanimously elected Secretary General of the South Asia Ju-Jitsu Regional Association for 2020-22, held an online meeting of its General Council in connection with the recent elections of Asia.
Joachim Tahmford, Director General of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation and Sports Director of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union, oversaw all stages of the election.
Panagiotis, President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation, attended the General Council meeting.
Suresh Gopi (India) was elected as President. Other officials are Vice Presidents Kithsiri De Zoysa (Sri Lanka) and R Islam Newton (Bangladesh), and Joint Secretary Miss Shah Hassan (Maldives).