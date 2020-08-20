Zahid expected to be hired as bowling coach at HPC

LAHORE: Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is believed to have been rejected for a role at the High Performance Centre (HPC) and former tear-away fast bowler Mohammad Zahid is most likely to be hired as a bowling coach.

Zahid, now settled in England, has already been interviewed by Director HPC Nadeem Khan and an initial agreement is in place.

Zahid is the only Pakistani pacer to take 11 wickets in his debut Test — against New Zealand in 1996. He represented the country in five Tests and 11 ODIs. His career was cut short due to a back injury. Zahid, 44, is currently coaching in Bolton.

Once remuneration and benefits are finalised, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani’s approval will be sought, after which the appointment will be made public.

Atiquz Zaman will be the wicket-keeping coach, while former captain Muhammad Yusuf will be the batting coach at the HPC. Former Test all-rounder Abdul Razzaq will lead the young all-rounders while Basit Ali and Ghulam Ali are also part of the coaches list.

The appointments are subject to financial matters and other conditions.

Atiquz Zaman, who played one Test and three ODIs, is currently working with the Lancashire women’s team.

Sources also said that Shoaib might be hired for the national team or he may be added to the cricket committee, which is headed by Iqbal Qasim.