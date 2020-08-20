Modern techniques must for raising sports standards: Aulakh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh wants the sports organisers to adopt modern techniques to improve the fitness level and standard of training of athletes.
Addressing the participants of an online webinar on “Decline of Sports in Pakistan” on Wednesday, Arshad said the only way to success in sports was to bring improvement in the fitness level of athletes through modern techniques.