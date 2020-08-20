close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2020

Modern techniques must for raising sports standards: Aulakh

Sports

Our Correspondent
August 20, 2020

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh wants the sports organisers to adopt modern techniques to improve the fitness level and standard of training of athletes.

Addressing the participants of an online webinar on “Decline of Sports in Pakistan” on Wednesday, Arshad said the only way to success in sports was to bring improvement in the fitness level of athletes through modern techniques.

