Tariq holds South Asia Ju-Jitsu Regional Association meeting

LAHORE: Tariq Ali, who has been unanimously elected Secretary General of the South Asia Ju-Jitsu Regional Association for 2020-22, held an online meeting of its General Council in connection with the recent elections of Asia.

Joachim Tahmford, Director General of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation and Sports Director of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union, oversaw all stages of the election.

Panagiotis, President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation, attended the General Council meeting.

Suresh Gopi (India) was elected as President. Other officials are Vice Presidents Kithsiri De Zoysa (Sri Lanka) and R Islam Newton (Bangladesh), and Joint Secretary Miss Shah Hassan (Maldives).