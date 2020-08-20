Zahid scales 6050-metre high Mount Khosergang

LAHORE: Muhammad Zahid, a mountaineers of Lahore, has successfully scaled the 6050 metre high Mount Khosergang located in Shiger Valley of Baltistan.

Zahid, an executive member of Greater Himalayans Pakistan, told ‘The News’ on his return that he got training under the supervision of Ahmed Mujtaba Ali, who is an experienced trainer and climber.

Greater Himalayans Pakistan is a platform of climbing and rescue training for people of plains.

Under Mujtaba’s guidance, Zahid started his trek from Sildi Village, Shiger towards basecamp at the altitude of 3800 metres.

On August 13, he along with five other climbers started his climb towards summit at 3:30 am and after a long and tough climb, passing many crevasses he ultimately achieved his goal and raised Pakistani flag on top of Mount Khosergang at 10:30 am.