PSA allows Pakistan to host CAS Open in Nov

ISLAMABAD: The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has allotted Pakistan a window in the first half of November to host the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) International Squash Open in Islamabad.

‘The News’ has learnt that both men and women events will now be staged at the Mushaf Ali Mir Squash Complex from November 7-11 (main round) and are expected to attract some leading international players also.

The men’s event will be of $30,000 while the women’s competition will carry $10,000 in prize money.

“It is encouraging news as the PSA has agreed to allow ­Pakistan to host CAS Open in November following months of close down because of Covid-19. The international bodies have given go ahead to restart the squash activities from late September,” PSF Secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan when contacted said.

Earlier, a PSF request to hold the postponed CAS Open in September was turned down by PSA due to prevailing uncertainty on the future of coronavirus pandemic.

The $50,000 international events were originally scheduled to be held in the first week of April but were postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in March.

“We wanted to reschedule these events in September this year as we plan to host some major tournaments. However, our request at that time was turned down mainly due to the uncertain future. Now things are improving and the PSA has given us the go ahead to hold the event in November,” the secretary PSF said.

It will be the first major event for Pakistan player Nasir Iqbal who has completed his four years ban. Since the ban expired on February 20 this year, he hardly got an opportunity to compete in a leading event.

“Nasir these days has been training hard in Lahore and hopefully would be seen in best shape in the tournament,” Tahir Sultan said.

He confirmed all other players are also training in Peshawar and some in Rawalpindi. “We have deputed qualified coaches in Abbottabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar to train players following the government decision to reopen squash activities.”

The PSF official said the federation had already suffered a lot during the last 10 years due to misinterpretation of security.

“Pakistan squash has suffered a lot due to unrealistic reasons relating to the security. There had been no security problems whatsoever in the country, yet our squash got far fewer events than we deserved and used to host in the past.”

The PSF hopes to take all possible efforts to make the CAS Open a real success. “Though we have time at our disposal, the SOPs will be adopted according to the requirements at that particular time. Players and related officials’ health and security would be of utmost importance for us,” he said.