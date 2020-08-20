Eyeing Olympics qualification, Saadi resumes training

KARACHI: Eyeing an Olympics seat, Pakistan’s premier karateka Saadi Abbas has resumed training after the prolonged coronavirus-lockdown.

Saadi has moved to Dubai again and is waiting for the green signal regarding renewal of his contract with the UAE club Ittihad Kalba.

“I have started physical training as the fitness had downed during the lockdown due to closure of gyms and non-availability of running track,” Saadi told ‘The News’ from Dubai in an interview.

Saadi is a big Olympic hope for Pakistan. Currently occupying 24th spot in Olympic ranking, Saadi will have to play two major events next year which will serve as qualifiers for Olympics. From April 9-11, 2021, he will feature in the Premier League, an Olympic qualifying round, in Rabat, Morocco. This will be followed by a direct qualifying round to be held from June 11-13 in Paris.

From the Paris event as many as 24 fighters will make it to the Tokyo Olympics — three top fighters in each of the eight weight categories.

“Hopes are great,” Saadi said. “Next year two events have been kept and I am optimistic and InshaAllah will go all out,” former Asian gold medallist said.

But before the twin major events, Saadi also has set his eyes on the Premier League which will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, from February 19-21, 2021.

“I will feature in the Portugal League in February. It’s not a qualifying round but it will help me test myself,” Saadi said.

“The next five months will be crucial for me. Two months will be specified for achieving top fitness and the remaining three will be given to karate training,” the two-time Commonwealth Championship gold medallist said.

Saadi said if his club in Dubai renewed his contract it would help him prepare well. “Staying in Dubai could enable me to prepare much better. The UAE karate coach is an Iranian and I will also get benefit of his expertise. In Pakistan, I train local fighters and that will be good but there will be no one to see my techniques. So Dubai is the best option as at least someone will be there to identify my flaws,” Saadi said.

He and his wife returned to Karachi during the lockdown after a fire broke out in a residential tower in Al-Nahda, Sharjah. The fighter, along with his family, was living on the 38th floor of the tower and remained safe. He lost his car parked at the ground floor.

Saadi is eager to hire the services of Turkey’s Yavuz Karamollaoglu ahead of the qualifiers but cannot do that due to lack of financial support.

“Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) told me that they would do something regarding the coach. Then the lockdown started and now I don’t know what will they do,” said Saadi, also a former US Open champion.

“He is a very practical coach and knows me well. If I have to hire any coach I will opt for him,” Saadi said.

Saadi plays in -75 kilogramme weight category in the Olympic qualifiers.