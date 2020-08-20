SJAS beat KDA by 35 runs

KARACHI: Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) on Tuesday defeated Karachi Development Authority (KDA) by 35 runs in a T20 festival show in connection with the Independence Day here at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.

Shahid Ansari (36), Anees-ur-Rehman (30), and Shehzad (28*) guided SJAS to 140-7. In response, KDA perished for only 105 in the 18th over. Anees-ur-Rehman picked up three wickets and was adjudged the man of the match for his solid all-round display.

Former first-class cricketer Ajmal Ansari and KDA sports wing Additional Director Ayaz Mufti were the guests of honour during closing.