Kamran says he is fit for international cricket

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Kamran Akmal has said that he has time and again performed well but is still being ignored by the selection committee.

In a virtual interaction with media, Kamran said he was ready for international cricket. “I have given performances but then if I am not in the national team then only the selection committee can explain the reason.

“I continue to train all year round and that is why I have not faced fitness issues in my career. I keep myself fit for all levels of cricket,” he said.

On the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Kamran said its remaining matches should be held. “The teams have worked hard. Everyone should have an equal chance. The rest of the matches must be played,” he said.

He further said that Asia Cup is not being held and T20 World Cup is not being held, so PSL matches can be held. “If foreign players can come for IPL, then why can’t they come for PSL?” he said.

“The situation regarding corona virus in Pakistan is also under control so the rest of the matches can easily take place in Pakistan,” he added.