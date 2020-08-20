SGA plans to hold Sindh Games in October

KARACHI: The newly-formed Sindh Games Association (SGA) plans to hold Sindh Games in the last week of October with the opening ceremony to be held in Karachi and curtains falling on the games in Larkana.

SGA president Mudassir Razzaq Arain told PPI that the association has tentatively decided to hold the events and preparations for the games would be started after evaluation of the coronavirus-related issues.

Mudassir, also president of Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), said that a meeting regarding arrangements of the Sindh Games would be held in Karachi next week. Presidents and secretaries of Sindh Games divisional associations have been invited to attend the meeting.

“We want to hold the games but it will only be finalised after evaluating how things pan out in next few weeks,” he said.

He further said that SGA was not competing against anyone and was a separate entity that aimed to promote sports in the province.

He said that 25 sports competitions for men and 20 for women would be held in Karachi, Larkana, Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Hyderabad.